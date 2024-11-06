A Polícia Civil de Rio Claro deflagrou uma operação que resultou em seis prisões e na apreensão de armas, drogas e munições. A ação, que contou com o apoio de 40 policiais, é fruto de investigações iniciadas após um homicídio ocorrido na cidade.

