A adoção responsável de um animal é uma ação de extrema importância. Portanto, trazemos a coluna JC ADOTE, mostrando animaizinhos que estão em busca de um lar. Aqui, você poderá conferir a foto, as informações completas sobre o bichinho e ainda como você deve proceder para adotá-lo. Confira alguns animais de Rio Claro que precisam de uma nova família:

  • Duque! Esse menino é tão meigo! Podem ver isso? Ele já tem uma certa idade, mas tem muita alegria pra esbanjar! No canil de Rio Claro – 3532-4115.
  • Eduardo, macho, bonzinho, lindo! No Canil 3532-4115. @amigodocanilrioclaro
  • Elias, lindo de viver. Muito forte, um sonho! No Canil – 3532-4115. amigodocanilrioclaro
  • Filhotes de gato lindíssimos no canil de Rio Claro! Ligue 3532-4115.
  • Gabi, porte médio, muito carinhosa! No Canil – 3532-4115. @amigodocanilrioclaro
  • Gata adulta muito dócil para adoção! Fale com a tia Fabiola – 99686-0560
  • Gatinho fofo para adoção. Fale com a Tia Fabiola – 99686-0560.
  • Heitor, macho, lindo e muito carinhoso! No Canil – 3532-4115. @amigodocanilrioclaro
  • Loide está no canil de Rio Claro, muito dócil, porte pequeno. 3532-4115.
  • Marrone é filhote, macho e muito carente! Fale com a tia Fabiola – 99686-0560.
  • Mili e Meg são duas princesas esperando por um lar. No Canil – 3532-4115. @amigodocanilrioclaro
  • Queen é uma fofura, porte pequeno! No canil de Rio Claro – 3532-4115.
  • Tenor, adulto, dócil , cheio de energia, porte grande! Falar com a tia Fabiola – 99686-0560.
  • XT macho, porte médio, animado, fofo e querido! Simpatia pura. No canil – 3532-4115. @amigodocanilrioclaro
  • Adrian, um dengo, espera há muito tempo um lar e já não tem tanto tempo assim… No Canil de Rio Claro – 3532-4115.
  • Brayan, adoção especial, o cara tem 3 patas mas isso faz parte do charme desse cachorro super simpático! Chega de sofrer… Bora se apaixonar? No canil de Rio Claro, ligue 3532-4115.
  • Essas cachorras foram deixadas pra trás… são boazinhas, porte médio, muito carentes! Falar com Vitor – 19 98849-5103

