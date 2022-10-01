Principais informações da segurança direto do plantão policial.

A sua assinatura é fundamental para continuarmos a oferecer informação de qualidade e credibilidade. Apoie o jornalismo do Jornal Cidade. Clique aqui.

YouTube Assine

Mais em Segurança:

Quadrilha no ES ataca 3 bancos com tiros e bombas em ação do ‘novo cangaço’

Desmanche de veículos é descoberto na Vila Nova

Boletim policial desta sexta-feira (30)