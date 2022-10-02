Confira as parciais das eleições presidenciais com 10% dos votos apurados:

Jair Bolsonaro – PL
48,35%
5408287 votos

Lula – PT
42,87%
4795519 votos

Simone Tebet – MDB
4,56%
510262 votos

Ciro Gomes – PDT
3,07%
343022 votos

Soraya Thronicke – UNIÃO
0,48%
53811 votos

Felipe D’Avila – NOVO
0,47%
52697 votos

Padre Kelmon – PTB
0,07%
8141 votos

Sofia Manzano – PCB
0,04%
4373 votos

Léo Péricles – UP
0,04%
4365 votos

Vera – PSTU
0,02%
2557 votos

Constituinte Eymael – DC
0,02%
1866 votos

Seções apuradas: 47250 (10.01)% de 472075

TOTAL – 11608314

VÁLIDOS
11184900

BRANCOS
163375

NULOS
260039

ABSTENÇÕES
3057380

