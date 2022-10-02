Confira as parciais das eleições presidenciais com 10% dos votos apurados:
Jair Bolsonaro – PL
48,35%
5408287 votos
Lula – PT
42,87%
4795519 votos
Simone Tebet – MDB
4,56%
510262 votos
Ciro Gomes – PDT
3,07%
343022 votos
Soraya Thronicke – UNIÃO
0,48%
53811 votos
Felipe D’Avila – NOVO
0,47%
52697 votos
Padre Kelmon – PTB
0,07%
8141 votos
Sofia Manzano – PCB
0,04%
4373 votos
Léo Péricles – UP
0,04%
4365 votos
Vera – PSTU
0,02%
2557 votos
Constituinte Eymael – DC
0,02%
1866 votos
Seções apuradas: 47250 (10.01)% de 472075
TOTAL – 11608314
VÁLIDOS
11184900
BRANCOS
163375
NULOS
260039
ABSTENÇÕES
3057380