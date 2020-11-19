Confira informações direto do Plantão Policial com o repórter Gilson Santullo.

Mais em Segurança:

Mãe e filha que morreram após queda de muro em Brotas serão sepultadas na tarde de hoje (19)

Polícia Rodoviária dá orientações sobre estradas no feriado e sobre cuidados ao dirigir na chuva

VÍDEO: Mãe e filha morrem após desabamento de muro em Brotas