Informações direto do Plantão Policial com o repórter Gilson Santullo.

Mais em Segurança:

Paulo Cupertino, acusado de matar ator Rafael Miguel e seus pais, é preso no Paraná

PM prende indivíduo por furto a residência

Indivíduo é preso por furtar bolsa de mulher em rede de Fast Food