Informações direto do plantão policial com o repórter colaborador Gilson Santullo.

Mais em Segurança:

Polícia identifica corpo de japonesa achado em cachoeira de centro usado por João de Deus

Família morre após desabamento de falésia em Pipa, no Rio Grande do Norte

Governo estadual confirma atividade delegada para RC ampliar segurança