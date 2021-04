(FILES) In this file photo taken on December 30, 2020, vials of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine are prepared to administer to staff and residents at the Goodwin House Bailey’s Crossroads, a senior living community in Falls Church, Virginia. – Pfizer and BioNTech said on February 25, 2021, they are studying adding a third dose to their vaccine regime and testing a new version targeting the South African variant of the coronavirus. In one study, the US and German pharmaceutical firms said they would look at what happens when people are given a third dose of their two-shot vaccine, six to 12 months after the booster. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP)